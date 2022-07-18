Maruti Suzuki has launched a new model (2022) of its mini-SUV, i.e., the S-Presso. This model has been launched with the next generation K-Series 1.0-litre dual jet, dual VVT engine. Idle start-stop technology has also been used in the car. The company says that the mileage will be more than the presently available model. Let us tell you that it currently gets mileage of 21.7 kmpl. The Vxi (O) and Vxi+(O) AGS variants of the new S-Presso will get a mileage of 25.30 km/l while the Vxi/Vxi+ MT will get 24.76 km/l and the Std/Lxi MT will get 24.12 km/l. Not only this, all AGS variants of the new model will also get hill hold assist and electrically adjustable ORVMs with ESP.Also Read - Grand Vitara Booking Starts: Maruti Suzuki To Present Premium SUV on July 20 | Details Inside

2022 Maruti S-Presso prices by variant

New S-Presso Variant Price (Ex-showroom, Rs) Also Read - Maruti To Discontinue These Budget Cars, Bring Back Cheap Hatchback With Many Great Features | Full Details Inside

Std. MT 4.25 Lakh Also Read - Former SAIL Chairman V Krishnamurthy Passes Away at 97

Lxi MT 4.95 Lakh

Vxi MT 5.15 Lakh

Vxi+ MT 5.49 Lakh

Vxi (O) AGS 5.65 Lakh

Vxi+ (O) AGS 5.99 Lakh

Powerful engine and comfort design

The next generation K-Series 1.0L dual jet, dual VVT engine has been given in the new S-Presso. It generates power of 49kW@5500rpm and peak torque of 89Nm@3500rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed automatic transmission. The all-new S-Presso exudes youthfulness, vitality, and energy that are India’s go-getters. It gets a bold SUV-like exterior with a commanding drive view, dynamic center console, more cabin space, and higher ground clearance, making it more comfortable while driving.

Many safety features will be available

In terms of safety, the 2022 S-Presso gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, pre-tension and force limiter front seat belts with front seat belt reminder, a high-speed alert system, reverse parking sensors, electronic stability program (ESP), and features like hill hold assist have been given. You will be able to buy this car in many multi-color options.