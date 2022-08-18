2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India Launch LIVE: Maruti Suzuki India is all set to launch the much-awaited Alto K10 in India today, August 18. The company will announce the pricing for all of its variants, and the occasion will mark the public showcase of one of the most loved hatchbacks of the Indian audience. Maruti Suzuki has already started to accept bookings for the new 2022 Alto. Interested buyers can book the upcoming Alto at Rs 11,000. The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be sold alongside the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 entry-level hatchback. The Maruti Suzuki Alto is one of the most selling cars in India and the company has sold more than 40 lakh units of this car till date. The first-generation of Alto was launched in 2000 as Alto 800 and was seen as the model that would replace the ageing Maruti 800. As of now, the only competition that the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will have to face is from the Renault Kwid.Also Read - Maruti Swift CNG launched As 'Most Powerful CNG Hatchback'; Gives 30.9 Km/Kg Mileage. Price, Booking Options Here

