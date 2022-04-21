Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 Launch: The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift MPV was launched in India today, i.e. on April 21, 2022. The new Maruti XL6 by India’s largest carmaker is set to get a few cosmetic designs and interior upgrades along with the new engine-transmission combination. Launching the new Nexa Maruti Suzuki XL6, Shashank Srivastava, Sr. Executive Director, Marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India said that the new XL6 is a clear reflection of NEXA’s promise. He said, “Where the comfort of indulgent interiors meets masculine style with unbridled power, we have the All-New XL6.”Also Read - Top 10 Selling Cars In October 2021: Alto Leads Again, Venue Ahead Of Nexon, Punch Makes Debut

The MPV will receive a new front grille and revised headlamps connected through the chrome bar. In addition, it will also get new black-finished fog lamps and body-coloured ORVMs. Pre-launch bookings for the updated new 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift MPV commenced earlier this month, with the booking amount set at Rs 11,000. The new Maruti XL6 is expected to give a tough competition to Kia Carens, Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Ertiga. Book your All-New Maruti Nexa XL6 here

During the launch event, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO said that the brand’s vision is to become the leader in the Indian automotive industry. Also Read - Maruti September 2021 Sales: Popular Models Suffer Major Decline, Only These Two Vehicles Witness Growth

Watch the Launch Event of 2022 Maruti XL6 LIVE here:

Also Read - Mahindra Thar To Kia Sonet: 10 Cars With Most Waiting Period

Here’s What to Expect from the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022

Features of 2022 Maruti XL6

The all-new Maruti XL6 2022 will be the company’s first car that will be equipped with ventilated front driver and co-passenger seats.

A 360-degree view camera will offer convenience while parking the vehicle.

The Maruti XL6 facelift will get a Heads-Up Display showcasing the details, such as navigation, speed, engine RPM, and symbols on the glass screen.

It will also get a wireless smartphone charger, TPMS, a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and in-built Suzuki Connect telematics.

Keeping safety in focus, the 2022 Maruti XL6 will get safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking camera with sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a high-speed alert system, and driver and co-driver seat belt reminders are standard across the range.

The 2022 Maruti XL6 will also get 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be available in different trim levels – Zeta, Alpha and Alpha Plus.

The new Maruti XL6 will be powered by a new Atkinson K15C dual-jet petrol engine.

Price of 2022 Maruti XL6

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 has currently priced between Rs 10.14 lakh – Rs 12.02 lakh (ex-showroom price). With a host of updates and the inclusion of new features, one can expect the upcoming XL6 to charge a slight premium over the current prices.

Colour Options for 2022 Maruti XL6

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be available in six colour options – Celestial Blue, Brave Khaki, Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Opulent Red and Splendid Silver.