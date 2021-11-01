New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India today reported a decline of 32.39 per cent in domestic sales to 1,12,788 units in October 2021 as the shortage of electronic components continued to affect the production of vehicles during the month. In October 2020, the automaker had sold 1,66,825 units in the domestic market.Also Read - MG Retails 2,863 Units In October 2021, Global Chip Shortage Hampers Production

In the mini sub-segment (Alto and S-Presso), Maruti Suzuki India registered sales of 21,831 units in October 2021. As many as 48,690 units were sold in the compact sub-segment (Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Tour S, Ignis and Baleno) during the month. The mid-size sub-segment (Ciaz) witnessed sales of 1,069 units. Also Read - Maruti September 2021 Sales: Popular Models Suffer Major Decline, Only These Two Vehicles Witness Growth

The utility vehicle sub-segment (Ertiga, Gypsy, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6) clocked sales of 27,081 units in October 2021. In the van sub-segment (Eeco), a total of 10,320 units were sold. During the month, the light commercial vehicle category (Super Carry) posted sales of 3,797 units. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki India's Domestic Sales Decline 8 Per Cent in August 2021

Maruti Suzuki India’s sales to other OEMs fell by 30.01 per cent to 4,225 units in October 2021 from 6,037 units in October 2020. However, the automaker recorded its highest-ever monthly exports of 21,322 units in October 2021, a rise of 122.43 per cent over 9,586 units exported in October 2020.

In October, Maruti Suzuki India’s total sales (domestic + OEM + exports) slipped by 24.18 per cent to 1,38,335 units. In the year-ago month, the total sales stood at 1,82,448 units.

Domestic Sales

October 2021 – 1,12,788 units

October 2020 – 1,66,825 units

Growth – 32.39 per cent down

Sales To Other OEMs

October 2021 – 4,225 units

October 2020 – 6,037 units

Growth – 30.01 per cent down

Exports

October 2021 – 21,322 units

October 2020 – 9,586 units

Growth – 122.43 per cent up

Total Sales (Domestic + OEM + Exports)

October 2021 – 1,38,335 units

October 2020 – 1,82,448 units

Growth – 24.18 per cent down

“While the shortage of electronic components continued to affect the production of vehicles during the month, the company took all possible measures to minimise the impact. Accordingly, the company sold more vehicles than the sales volume expected at the start of the month,” Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.