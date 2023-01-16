Top Recommended Stories
Buying Maruti Suzuki Car? All Models Get More Expensive From Today As Price Hike Announced
India's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Monday announced a price hike in across all car models.
New Delhi: Are you planning to buy Maruti Suzuki car today, tomorrow or soon? If yes, then you should know that it is now going to cost more. India’s top carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Monday announced a hike in car prices across all models. As per the announcement by Maruti Suzuki, the car prices have been hiked by 1.1 per cent with immediate effect, according to a report by news agency Reuters.
“An estimated weighted average of increase across models stands at around 1.1%. This indicative figure is calculated using Ex Showroom prices of models in Delhi and will come into effect from 16th January, 2023,” the carmaker said, Mint reported
(This is a breaking news. More details will be updated)
