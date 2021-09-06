New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India today announced an average price hike of 1.9 per cent across select models. The new prices have become effective from today. According to the automaker, the prices have been increased due to a rise in various input costs.Also Read - Maruti Recalls Over 1.81 Lakh Cars: Here's How To Check If Your Vehicle Needs Attention

Maruti Suzuki Vehicles

Maruti Suzuki India sells vehicles through its Arena and Nexa channels. Among the cars sold by the automaker through the Arena dealerships are the Alto, S-Presso, Eeco, Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga and Vitara Brezza. The Nexa dealerships offer models like the Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6 and S-Cross.

Rise In Input Costs

"In continuation to our earlier communication on August 30, 2021, please note that with effect from September 6, 2021, the company announced a price change for select models owing to increase in various input costs," Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

“The weighted average price increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) across select models is 1.9 per cent,” the automaker added.

On August 30, 2021, Maruti Suzuki India had said that over the past year the cost of its vehicles was adversely impacted due to an increase in various input costs. Hence, it had become imperative to pass on some impact of the additional cost to the customers through a price hike, which has been planned across models in September 2021.