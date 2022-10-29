Maruti Suzuki Recalls Units: India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has recalled as many as 9,925 units of Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis that were manufactured between August 3 and 1 September, 2022, the company announced on Saturday.Also Read - Gurugram: Maruti Suzuki Intern Dies After Injection, Quack Caught on Camera Dumping Body

It said that a defect has been detected in rear brake assembly pin. Considering the safety of customers, Maruti Suzuki has decided to recall the vehicle for inspection and the faulty part will be replaced free of cost.

DEFECT TO BE REPAIRED FREE OF COST

"It is suspected that there is a possible defect in rear brake assembly pin ('Part'), which in a certain case, may break and cause a peculiar noise. There may be a possibility of impact on brake performance in the long run. Considering the safety of customers and out of abundant precaution, Company has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty Part, free of cost," Maruti Suzuki said in its BSE filing.

The company said that replacement are being arranged and Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops shall be contacting the customers for attending their vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki on Friday standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2022 surged more than four-fold year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,062 crore. The company’s revenue for the quarter increased by nearly 46 per cent YoY to ₹29,931 crore while the total sales volume for the quarter was 36 per cent higher than the previous year at 517,395 units.