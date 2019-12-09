New Delhi: Swift, the global hatchback for Maruti Suzuki since its initial launch in 2005, has now got a new ‘one-off’ version. The company, which is India’s largest automobile manufacturer, showcased its Swift Extreme concept at the ongoing Thailand International Motor Expo 2019.

The concept car has been given several updates and modifications, which give it a sportier as well as edgier look as compared to the original Swift.

Swift Extreme features a small grille with mesh design. On the bumper, there are air dams, as well as a lip-spoiler element with a red highlight. The headlamp, meanwhile, has body-colour panels extending along the upper inside edge. The bonnet features black trimming at the centre.

The wheels of the Swift Extreme have massive, multi-spoke alloy wheels.

On the back, there is a black roof-mounted spoiler, a glass-black trim and a new bumper with integrated squared-out exits for the exhaust at either corner.

In India, Swift currently has a third-generation car in operation. The third-generation Swift, which was launched at the 2018 Auto Expo, has two engine options: a BS-6 compliant 1.26-litre petrol engine and a soon-to-be-discontinued 1.3-litre diesel engine.

Swift has consistently been a strong seller for Maruti Suzuki in India and has frequently featured on the list of 10 best selling cars of the month.