New Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG: Maruti Suzuki has launched the CNG variants of its popular hatchback, the Swift, starting at Rs 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Swift CNG has been announced in two variants – Vxi and Zxi. The CNG-powered hatchback can also be subscribed from Maruti Suzuki Subscribe from Rs 16,499 per month. It is the ninth car in Maruti Suzuki's current line-up to get the S-CNG treatment. The carmaker claims it is now the most fuel-efficient premium hatchback in the country.

Maruti Swift CNG Price

Price of Maruti Swift CNG VXI is Rs 7.77 lakh and that of Maruti Swift ZXI CNG is Rs 8.45 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). Swift CNG variants cost Rs. 96,000 more than their petrol counterparts.

Maruti Swift CNG Mileage, Engine

The new 2022 Swift CNG includes an advanced 1.2L K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine which delivers 57kW (77.49PS) of power at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 98.5Nm at 4300rpm, both outputs in CNG mode.

In petrol mode the output form the engine stands at 89 PS and 113 Nm.

The car has been rated to deliver a fuel efficiency of 30.90 Km/kg. As per Maruti, the new Swift CNG comes out as the most powerful CNG hatchback and the most fuel-efficient CNG Premium hatchback in India.

Power to weight ratio will be reduced due to the additional weight of the CNG tank. Boot space will apparently be compromised. Swift has a boot space of 268 litres, most of which will be occupied in CNG variants.

Maruti says its CNG vehicles feature dual interdependent Electronic Control Units (ECU) and an intelligent injection system. This setup has been engineered to provide an optimum air-fuel ratio for performance as well as efficiency.

"After enthralling over 26 lakh Swift lovers with its performance, styling and road presence, Swift is now available with S-CNG to delight customers with its incredible fuel efficiency of 30.90 Km/kg#. This will be the 9th model in our portfolio with CNG offering, strengthening our commitment to a cleaner and greener environment," said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India.