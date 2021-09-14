New Delhi: The Maruti Suzuki Swift has reached the sales milestone of 25 lakh units since its launch in India in 2005. Now in its third generation, the Swift is the only car in the country to have won the ICOTY (Indian Car of the Year) award thrice, one for every generation.Also Read - Top 10 Selling Cars In August 2021: Baleno At Numero Uno Position, Alto, Brezza, Creta, Swift, Eeco, Nexon, WagonR, Seltos, Venue follow

According to Maruti Suzuki India, 52 per cent of the Swift customers are under the age of 35 years. Also, the hatchback was the largest-selling car in India in the Financial Year 2020-21. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Showcases Swift Extreme at Thailand International Motor Expo 2019

Maruti Suzuki Swift Engine, Transmission & Mileage

Earlier this year, the facelifted version of the Maruti Suzuki Swift was launched in the country. The hatchback employs a 1.2-litre K-Series Dual-Jet Dual-VVT petrol engine (90PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque) that can be paired either with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. The claimed mileage for the Swift MT is 23.20kmpl, while it is 23.76kmpl for the Swift AMT. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Offers Discounts Upto Rs 1.05 Lakh on Cars - Vitara Brezza, Swift, Dzire, Eeco | Full Details

Maruti Suzuki Swift Price

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is offered in four variants — LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+. Below are the variant-wise prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) of the hatchback.

LXI MT Rs 5.85 lakh

VXI MT Rs 6.64 lakh

VXI AMT Rs 7.14 lakh

ZXI MT Rs 7.27 lakh

ZXI AMT Rs 7.77 lakh

ZXI+ MT Rs 8.03 lakh

ZXI+ AMT Rs 8.53 lakh

ZXI+ Dual Tone MT – Rs 8.17 lakh

ZXI+ Dual Tone AMT – Rs 8.67 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Swift Features

The noteworthy features in the hatchback include a blacked-out mesh grille, LED projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, 15-inch precision-cut alloy wheels, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, analogue instrument panel with 4.2-inch coloured MID, height-adjustable driver seat, push start-stop button and cruise control. Electronic stability program and hill hold assist are standard in the AMT variants.