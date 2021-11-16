New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India will set up a new manufacturing plant at Kharkhoda in Sonipat district of Haryana. The company has received clearance from the state government regarding the same as well. The new manufacturing plant will come up over an area of nearly 900 acres.Also Read - Locals Protest Namaz in Open Space in Gurgaon, Say 'Will Build Volleyball Court in The Area'

The country's largest carmaker has a manufacturing plant each in Gurgaon and Manesar, both located in Haryana. The new manufacturing plant will be Maruti Suzuki India's third in the state. Maruti Suzuki India's parent, Suzuki Motor Corporation, also owns the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant.

With the shortage of electronic components affecting the production of vehicles in October 2021, Maruti Suzuki India reported a decline of 32.39 per cent in domestic wholesales to 1,12,788 units during the month. The company had sold 1,66,825 units in the domestic market in October 2020.

Maruti Suzuki India’s sales to other OEMs slipped by 30.01 per cent to 4,225 units in October 2021 from 6,037 units in October 2020. However, the automaker recorded its highest-ever monthly exports of 21,322 units in October 2021, a rise of 122.43 per cent over 9,586 units exported in October 2020.

Maruti Suzuki India sells vehicles through Arena and Nexa dealerships. The Arena dealerships have vehicles like the Alto, S-Presso, Eeco, Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga and Vitara Brezza. You will find models like the Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6 and S-Cross at the Nexa dealerships.