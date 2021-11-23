Noida: Union minister Nitin Gadkari today inaugurated Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India’s maiden end-of-life vehicle (ELV) scrapping and recycling facility here. Built with an investment of more than Rs 44 crore, the 10,993 square metre government-approved facility has a capacity to scrap and recycle over 24,000 vehicles every year.Also Read - Ghaziabad Leaves Noida Behind to Become Country's Most Polluted City

"Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has launched the visionary National Automobile Scrappage Policy aimed at creating an ecosystem for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles from the Indian roads. To meet this objective, we need state-of-the-art scrapping and recycling units. I would like to congratulate Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Tsusho Group for setting up this modern facility as per global standards. I would request Maruti and other stakeholders to build and create an ecosystem of similar scrapping and recycling units across the country. This would make the roads safer, air cleaner and the raw material cheaper for their cars," Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said.

Headquartered in New Delhi, Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India Pvt Ltd was established in October 2019 as a 50:50 joint venture between Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Toyota Tsusho Group (Toyota Tsusho Corporation and Toyota Tsusho India Pvt Ltd). While its first ELV scrapping and recycling unit has come up in Noida, it aims to set up similar facilities across the country based on demand.

The Noida unit of Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India uses modern and technologically advanced machines to dismantle and scrap ELVs in a scientific manner. All the equipment being used at the facility is manufactured in India, aligning with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

“Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has been a champion for cleaner, greener and safer mobility ecosystem in the country. We are grateful to him for inaugurating our new facility today. At Maruti Suzuki, we strongly believe in creating value through efficient resource optimization and conservation. Our business processes and products are based on the principles of fewer, smaller, lighter, neater and shorter,” said Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India Chairman and Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said.

“Till now there was no scientific, clean and healthy way to dispose a car at its end-of-life. MSTI (Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India) uses global process methodology to address this gap. This is just the beginning. With our partners we are committed to set up more such modern ELV scrap and recycle centers in India,” he added.

According to an official statement, MSTI follows globally approved quality and environment standards, including complete solid and liquid waste management ensuring zero discharge of liquid and gases from the ELVs.

“Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has always been a strong proponent of cleaner society in the country. We are grateful to him for inaugurating our first environment-friendly ELV dismantling and recycling yard in India. The Toyota Tsusho Group has engaged in the ELV recycling business since 1970 in Japan. Recently we have run the environmentally friendly ELV dismantling and recycling business in several major countries of the world. Our experience of over fifty years in Japan helped in these projects. Now we will achieve the best practice for ELV recycling and contribute to the circular economy in India by combining our experience and equipment made in India,” Toyota Tsusho Corporation Metal Division CEO Naoji Saito said.