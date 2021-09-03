Maruti Suzuki India today announced that it will recall as many as 1,81,754 petrol units of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Maruti Suzuki XL6 to inspect a possible defect related to their motor generator unit. The recall pertains to the vehicles manufactured between May 4, 2018, and October 27, 2020.Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Fined Rs 200 Crore Over Dealer Discount Diktat, Details Here

According to Maruti Suzuki India, the defected motor generator unit of the recalled vehicles will be replaced free of cost. The owners of the affected vehicles will receive a communication from Maruti Suzuki's authorised workshops. The automaker will start replacing the defected part from the first week of November 2021.

Maruti Suzuki India has requested the affected owners to avoid driving their vehicles in waterlogged areas till the time the defected motor generator unit is replaced. They have also been cautioned against spraying water directly on the electrical/electronic parts of the vehicles.

In an official statement, the automaker said that the customers of the suspected vehicles can visit the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on its websites and fill their vehicle’s chassis number to check if it needs any attention.