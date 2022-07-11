Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Bookings for Maruti Suzuki’s Mid-sized SUV Grand Vitara commenced on Monday, the customers can now pre-book Grand Vitara with an initial payment of Rs 11,000. The official unveiling of the car is on July 20, 2022. The productions would begin in August. It is set to compete against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.Also Read - Maruti launches new Swift with enhanced fuel efficiency

“With the model, we are looking to strengthen presence in the segment where we currently lag behind the competition,” Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Director (Sales & Marketing) Shashank Srivastava told PTI. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki sales down 11.4 percent in April

Leveraging the expertise of Suzuki design and engineering, born from a legacy of SUV capabilities, the Grand Vitara with its bold SUV design, sophisticated interiors, powertrains and segment-leading features is all set to make a strong statement, MSI said. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki to develop new SUV

The car is set to compete with its competitors with following features:

A mild and strong hybrid system mated to a petrol powertrain,

A nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system,

A 360-degree camera,

A heads-up display,

ventilated front seats,

A wireless charger,

An electric sunroof, and

Leatherette upholstery

Less crowded in terms of competition and therefore offered growth opportunities.

The model would be produced at Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Karnataka-based plant as per the global collaboration pact inked between Toyota and Suzuki. Srivastava noted that the new model with strong hybrid technology would deliver class-leading fuel efficiency.

He, however, did not share the actual figures. “Our market share is already very less in the segment, so with the new model we would like to change that,” he added. The actual launch is expected during the upcoming festive season, Srivastava said.

MSI recently launched the all-new version of the compact SUV Brezza, priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

(With inputs from agencies)