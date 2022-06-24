New Delhi: India may soon see a hybrid mid-sized SUV, jointly manufactured by Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Kirloskar Motor. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the companies will start manufacturing the model at Toyota’s facility in August. It will later be offered separately by Suzuki and Toyota upon completion. In most likeliness, Toyota will announce, Toyota Hyryder on July 1.Also Read - Heavy Discounts On Maruti, Hyundai, Mahindra Cars During June | Details Inside

The new SUV is likely to compete with the likes of Creta, Seltos and Harrier. With this, Maruti will enter the ring to compete with Tata Motors, KIA, MG Motor and others. Earlier, the two companies have worked on cars like Baleno and Brezza. These were rebranded and sold by Toyota as Glanza and Urban Cruiser, respectively.

Entering the electric market

Maruti and Toyota have so far failed to make a mark on the electric vehicle market in India. With the latest model, they are expected to offer modern electrification technologies to buyers.

For the unversed, Toyota Motor Corporation and Suzuki Motor Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in 2017 to work jointly. Baleno/ Glanza and Brezza/ Urban Cruiser were a result of such collaboration. The two companies are expected to take the collaboration to the global level.

Toyota President Akio Toyoda said that the company hopes to contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions and realise a society where ‘no one is left behind’.

Suzuki President Toshihiro Suzuki also praised the collaboration. He said that the company ‘appreciates’ the support from Toyota.