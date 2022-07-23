New Delhi: India’s automobile market is expanding its horizon day by day and new products are entering into the play. In this competitive scenario, how can Maruti Suzuki sit back and do nothing. This Indian Carmaker is also spreading its market-base to the mid-size SUV Segment with Grand Vitara. Recently, Maruti Suzuki has unveiled its all new Grand Vitara with two powertrain- 1.5l K series engine with smart hybrid and 1.5l engine with Intelligent electric hybrid. The company has claimed that Grand Vitara with Intelligent electric hybrid technology offers 27.97kmpl fuel efficiency.Also Read - Grand Vitara Booking Starts: Maruti Suzuki To Present Premium SUV on July 20 | Details Inside

Here, take a closer look at the mileage capacities of its rivals such as Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Skoda Kushaq. As the Grand Vitara is a petrol-powered only, we will talk about its petrol-powered direct competition.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Technically speaking, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are same, when it comes to engine and transmission options. Moreover, there is possibility that Hyryder would offer the same fuel efficiency as Grand Vitara with minor change in figures. Although, Toyota has not revealed or claimed any fuel efficiency for Hyryder.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta has been the undisputed segment leader since its launch in India. Creta is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1.4-litre turbo. Where the NA engine offers 17 kmpl and more powerful turbo petrol has a mileage of 16.8 kmpl but offers more powor than NA engine.

Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos has emerged as a good competition in mid-size SUV and been in and out of top 10 best-selling vehicles in India. Seltos comes in two petrol engines- 1.5-litre NA and 1.4-litre Turbo as Creta. Its naturally aspirated powertrain offers 16.5 kmpl and turbo engine offers 16.1 kmpl.

Skoda Kushaq

On an average, Skoda Kushaq offers 16 to 19 kmpl across its all trims. It comes with 1-litre TSI and 1.5 TSI petrol engine. 1-litre TSI is available in 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic torque converter while 1.5 TSI is available in 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

(Written by Lakshya Rana)