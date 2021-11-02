New Delhi: Royal Enfield has reported a decline of 35.39 per cent in its domestic sales to 40,611 units in October 2021. The company had sold 62,858 units in the domestic market in October 2020. At present, Royal Enfield sells models like the Classic 350, Meteor 350, Bullet 350, Himalayan, Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 in the Indian market.Also Read - Kia Sales Fall 22 Per Cent in October 2021

The export sales of Royal Enfield fell by 12.67 per cent to 3,522 units in October 2021. The company had exported 4,033 units in the year-ago month. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki October 2021 Domestic Sales Decline 32 Per Cent, Exports Rise 122 Per Cent

So far as the total sales (domestic + export) of Royal Enfield are concerned, there was a plunge of 34.02 per cent to 44,133 units in October 2021 from 66,891 units in October 2020. Also Read - MG Retails 2,863 Units In October 2021, Global Chip Shortage Hampers Production

Domestic Sales

October 2021 – 40,611 units

October 2020 – 62,858 units

Growth – 35.39 per cent down

Export Sales

October 2021 – 3,522 units

October 2020 – 4,033 units

Growth – 12.67 per cent down

Total Sales

October 2021 – 44,133 units

October 2020 – 66,891 units

Growth – 34.02 per cent down

In October 2021, Royal Enfield marked its entry into motorsports with the Continental GT Cup 2021. The first round of the competition was concluded on October 24, 2021, at Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore, at the JK Tyre National Racing Championship. The second round of the competition will take place between November 18 and November 21, 2021.

Royal Enfield introduced an exclusive range of limited-edition helmets, consisting of 12 designs, to celebrate its 120th anniversary, in October 2021. The 12 designs showcase the company’s legacy and heritage over 12 decades, with each design inspired by a particular decade. The company has already launched four helmets – The Original, Racing V Twin, The Picnic Special and Birth of the Bullet – of this exclusive range.