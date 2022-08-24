McLaren in India: As a part of the company’s global expansion plans, McLaren Automotive has announced its official entry into India. The British luxury carmaker will drive into the Indian market with the opening of its first dealership in Mumbai in October 2022. The Indian market would be the automaker’s 41st global territory. In a statement, McLaren Automotive said, “The opening of the first retail outlet in October is a key part of the company’s global expansion plans, extending the brand’s already well-established and growing presence in the Asia Pacific region.” McLaren sells a range of supercars which are hand-built at a UK-based facility.Also Read - Mercedes-Benz EQS AMG 53 Launch LIVE: Check Motor Performance, Interior Design, Price, Features Here

The company’s retail outlet in Mumbai will offer sales, aftersales and servicing on the complete range of McLaren models. The supercar manufacturer said it will offer the breadth of its model range to Indian customers, including the Everyday McLaren GT and the marque’s first ever high-performance hybrid Artura.

The company’s core supercar range also includes 720S coming in Coupe and Spider variants along with 765LT Coupe and Spider as the latest addition to the LT product family.

McLaren 720S Coupe is a supercar that sits under the “Super Series” range of McLarens. McLaren 720S Coupe is a successor to the McLaren 650S Coupe that marks the presence of McLaren Automotive in the competitive world dominated by Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Porshces. McLaren 720S Coupe is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that is producing 720PS / 710BHP of power and 770NM of torque powering the rear wheels only via 7-Speed Dual Clutch automatic transmission. These power and torque figures reflect in the 0-100kmph acceleration time of 2.9sec and flat-out with this immense power and cleverly designed bodywork makes for a top speed of 341kmph. McLaren Automotive set the prices at Rs 4.64 crore ex-showroom India

Currently, India only has a handful of McLaren sports cars owned by customers, which are all direct imports. Besides, giving customers a wider choice, the McLaren’s entry into Indian market will rekindle the competition between luxury car makerers Porsche, Ferrari, and others.

McLaren 765LT takes just 11 seconds to open and stow the ultra-lightweight single piece electric Retractable Hard Top.

McLaren has partnered with Infinity Car dealers for its first showroom in the country. Earlier, Infinity had tied up with other automobile companies like BMW, Porsche, Ducati, etc.