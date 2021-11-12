New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India is providing cash discount, exchange bonus and other benefits up to Rs 50,000 on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai i20, Hyundai Aura and Hyundai Santro in November 2021. Below are all the model-wise details.Also Read - Hyundai Launches New Brand Campaign In India Based On Its Global Vision

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The popular Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has total benefits up to Rs 50,000 in this month. The offers are on the petrol and diesel variants. The petrol engine is a 1.2-litre Kappa unit (83PS of maximum power and 114Nm of peak torque) having 5-speed MT and AMT options, while the diesel engine is a 1.2-litre U2 CRDi unit (75PS of maximum power and 190Nm of peak torque) having 5-speed MT and AMT options. The Grand i10 Nios is priced between Rs 5,28,590 and Rs 8,50,050 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Also Read - Hyundai, BTS Join Hands To Raise Awareness About Carbon Neutrality

Hyundai i20

The petrol and diesel variants of the Hyundai i20 have total benefits up to Rs 40,000 in November 2021. The premium hatchback uses a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine that develops 83PS of maximum power and 115Nm of peak torque with a 5-speed MT, and 88PS of maximum power and 115Nm of peak torque with an IVT automatic. The diesel engine is a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi unit that produces 100PS of maximum power and 240Nm of peak torque, and is mated to a 6-speed MT. The Hyundai i20 price starts at Rs 6,91,200 and goes up to Rs 11,40,200 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Also Read - Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Price comparison

Hyundai Aura

The customers can avail total benefits up to Rs 50,000 on the petrol and diesel options of the Hyundai Aura in this month. The compact sedan uses the same petrol and diesel powertrains as the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. The Aura is available in the price range of Rs 5,99,900 to Rs 9,36,300 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Hyundai Santro

The Hyundai Santro has total benefits up to Rs 40,000 in November 2021. The benefits are on the petrol option. The hatchback uses a 1.1-litre Epsilon MPI petrol engine (69PS of maximum power and 99Nm of peak torque) that has both 5-speed MT and AMT options. The Santro sits in the price bracket of Rs 4,76,690 to Rs 6,44,690 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The above-mentioned total benefits include cash discount, exchange bonus and other benefits, and are applicable till November 30, 2021.