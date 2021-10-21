Yamaha Festive Offer: Yamaha is providing a cashback offer of up to Rs 4,000 on its 125cc scooter range, which includes the Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi (Hybrid + Non-Hybrid), Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi (Hybrid + Non-Hybrid) and Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi (Hybrid + Non-Hybrid). The cashback offer is valid till October 31 and can be availed at all Yamaha dealerships.Also Read - Yamaha R15 Version 4, R15M, Aerox 155, RayZR 125 Hybrid Launched In India: Get All Details Here

The Fascino 125 Fi (Non-Hybrid), Ray ZR 125 Fi (Non-Hybrid) and Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi (Non-Hybrid) are powered by the same 125cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve engine that develops 8.2PS of maximum power and 9.7Nm of peak torque. The Hybrid models employ the same 125cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve engine that generates 8.2PS of maximum power and 10.3Nm of peak torque.

Below are the prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) of the Yamaha 125cc scooters.

Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi (Non-Hybrid) – Rs 72,030 to Rs 74,530

Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi (Hybrid) – Rs 72,500 to Rs 80,530



Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi (Non-Hybrid) – Rs 73,330 to Rs 76,330

Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi (Hybrid) – Rs 76,830 to Rs 81,330



Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi (Non-Hybrid) – Rs 77,330

Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi (Hybrid) – Rs 83,830

Apart from the cashback offer, Yamaha is also offering several finance schemes on its products in October 2021.

Yamaha had launched the 2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4, 2021 Yamaha YZF-R15M and 2021 Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi sports scooter in India. The R15 V4 and the R15M are powered by a 155cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve, fuel-injected engine that delivers 18.4PS of maximum power and 14.2Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Aerox 155 uses a differently tuned version of the engine employed by the R15 V4 and the R15M. It churns out 15PS of maximum power and 13.9Nm of peak torque in the maxi sports scooter and is mated to a CVT.

The 2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 range (R15 V4, R15M and R15M MotoGP) is priced between Rs 1,67,800 and Rs 1,79,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2021 Yamaha Aerox 155 range (standard and MotoGP) is available in the price range of Rs 1,29,000 to Rs 1,30,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi).