Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe Unveiled Globally; Specs, Features, Performance, Other Details Inside

The coupe will come with 19-inch AMG alloy wheels as standard.

(Images: X/@autocar)

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe: Mercedes-Benz, the German automaker giant has unveiled the new Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe in the global market. The new CLE 53 Coupe is based on the recently unveiled CLE-Class line-up. It is being speculated that the new Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe will replace the E53 Coupe. Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 hot new two-door gets significantly more power, more sporting exterior styling, and an upgraded interior, with a powerful inline 6-cylinder hybrid engine, aggressive styling, along with additional features.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe Engine

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe is powered by AMG’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six petrol engine, supported by an integrated starter-generator (ISG) makes it a mild hybrid. It develops 448hp and 560Nm, with the ISG delivering an additional 23hp and 204Nm of torque for brief periods under acceleration. The drive is sent to both axles through a 9-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe Pickup And Maximum Speed

The company claims that the new Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 4.2 seconds. The top speed is limited to 250kph but can be increased to 270kph with an optional Driver’s Package.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe Exterior

The new C53 AMG Coupe’s front has an aggressive bumper with Mercedes’ signature Panamericana grille. A new LED headlamp setup has been provided on both sides of the grille, which comes with AMG’s digital light function.

Apart from this, the car gets AMG-specific door mirrors, wider door sills, a restyled rear bumper, and a deck spoiler. The coupe will come with 19-inch AMG alloy wheels as standard, but customers will also have the option of larger 20-inch alloy wheels.

Mercedes is also offering an AMG Optics package, which adds additional styling elements such as flicks on the bumpers, a large rear spoiler, and a decorative diffuser board between the tailpipes. The car has 58mm front and 75mm rear tracks which give it a sporty stance.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe Interior

The interior of the car gets AMG-specific elements like an AMG steering wheel, sporty bucket seats, AMG-specific digital graphics, and more. Its dashboard has a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch central infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto-connected car technology.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe Performance

