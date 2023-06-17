Home

Mercedes-Benz Takes In-Car Voice Control To A New Level By Adding ChatGPT To Its Infotainment System

Customers can participate via the Mercedes me app or directly from the vehicle using the voice command “Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta programme”. The rollout of the beta programme will happen over the air.

Mercedes-Benz Takes In-Car Voice Control To A New Level By Adding ChatGPT To Its Infotainment System (Image: Twitter @MercedesBenz)

New Delhi: Mercedes-Benz is further expanding the use of artificial intelligence and integrating it into the voice control of its vehicles as the next step. The luxury carmaker is adding ChatGPT in its MBUX Voice Assistant in a bid to make it more intuitive by leveraging the natural dialogue format of ChatGPT. Mercedes-Benz is integrating the popular chatbot through Azure OpenAI Service.

Now, approximately 900,000 Mercedes vehicles equipped with the “MBUX” systems will be compatible with ChatGPT, which will be downloaded over the air after drivers opt in through the Mercedes app or via voice command.

Addition for voice control via Hey Mercedes

Via Mercedes-Benz MBUX Voice Assistant driver and passengers can receive sports and weather updates, have questions answered about their surroundings or even control their smart homes.

ChatGPT complements the existing intuitive voice control via Hey Mercedes. While most voice assistants are limited to predefined tasks and responses, ChatGPT leverages a large language model to greatly improve natural language understanding and expand the topics to which it can respond.

Mercedes-Benz combines the best of both worlds, enhancing the validated data of MBUX Voice Assistant with the more natural dialogue format of ChatGPT. Users will experience a voice assistant that not only accepts natural voice commands but can also conduct conversations. Soon, participants who ask the Voice Assistant for details about their destination, to suggest a new dinner recipe, or to answer a complex question, will receive a more comprehensive answer – while keeping their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

Mercedes-Benz ensures data privacy

A collaboration with Microsoft enables the integration of ChatGPT. The voice command data collected is stored in the Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Cloud, where it is anonymised and analysed.

“The integration of ChatGPT with Microsoft in our controlled cloud environment is a milestone on our way to making our cars the centre of our customers’ digital lives. Our beta programme boosts the existing Hey Mercedes functions such as navigation queries, weather requests and others with the capabilities of ChatGPT. This way, we aim to support conversations with natural dialogues and follow-up questions. Our customers can always rely on us to ensure the best possible protection of their data privacy. Everything is under one big goal: Redefining the relationship with your Mercedes.”

Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer, Development & Procurement said in a statement.

ChatGPT in line with Mercedes-Benz AI principles

Mercedes-Benz is taking an approach to the integration of ChatGPT that aligns with the company’s AI principles to make the benefits of innovative AI solutions accessible to customers. Mercedes-Benz keeps a close eye on potential risks and the system will be continuously improved for the benefit of all customers. A responsible approach to generative AI solutions is top priority at Mercedes-Benz.

Without the signing of a Mercedes me connect contract and the subsequent activation of the desired services in the Mercedes me Portal or the Mercedes me App, there will be no data transmission from the vehicle. This applies to all models and model series. Nevertheless, there are two exceptions in which certain data is transmitted at certain points: the Mercedes-Benz emergency call system and Mercedes-Benz information and breakdown call.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.