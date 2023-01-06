Top Recommended Stories
LIVE | Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet Launch: Check Price, Features, Mileage And More
The E 53 Cabriolet gets AMG-specific elements like the front grille, front splitter, new bumpers, new alloy wheels, as well as a new lip spoiler.
LIVE | Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet Launch: Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet will be launched in the Indian market today (Friday). The new car will be launched under the renewed leadership of Santosh Iyer as the Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India. The new E53 AMG Cabriolet will be the company’s very first launch for the year 2023. The car will be plonked with a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired which will work in conjunction with a mild-hybrid motor. The E 53 Cabriolet gets AMG-specific elements like the front grille, front splitter, new bumpers, new alloy wheels, as well as a new lip spoiler. As compared to the previous iteration of the convertible luxury sedan, it also gets brand-new headlamps and tail lights.
Also Read:
LIVE Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet Launch Check Features, Specifications, Mileage, Availability
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.