LIVE | Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet Launch: Check Price, Features, Mileage And More

The E 53 Cabriolet gets AMG-specific elements like the front grille, front splitter, new bumpers, new alloy wheels, as well as a new lip spoiler.

Published: January 6, 2023 11:08 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet launch live updates
LIVE | Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet Launch: Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet will be launched in the Indian market today (Friday). The new car will be launched under the renewed leadership of Santosh Iyer as the Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India. The new E53 AMG Cabriolet will be the company’s very first launch for the year 2023. The car will be plonked with a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired which will work in conjunction with a mild-hybrid motor. The E 53 Cabriolet gets AMG-specific elements like the front grille, front splitter, new bumpers, new alloy wheels, as well as a new lip spoiler. As compared to the previous iteration of the convertible luxury sedan, it also gets brand-new headlamps and tail lights.

LIVE Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet Launch  Check Features, Specifications, Mileage, Availability 

  • 11:23 AM IST

    LIVE | Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet Launch: AMG E 53 Cabriolet is two-door, four-seat convertible car

    The AMG E 53 Cabriolet is essentially the two-door, four-seat convertible version of the E 53 sedan which is already available in India at a base price of Rs 1.06 crore (ex-showroom).

  • 11:17 AM IST

    LIVE | Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet Launch: Exterior details

    physical highlights of the car include two-piece LED tail lights, quad-tip exhausts, and a soft-top roof.

  • 11:12 AM IST


    LIVE | Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet Launch: E53 Cabriolet can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.6 seconds

    Mercedes claims that the E53 Cabriolet can dash from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.6 seconds, and has an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.

