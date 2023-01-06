LIVE | Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet Launch: Check Price, Features, Mileage And More

live

LIVE | Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet Launch: Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet will be launched in the Indian market today (Friday). The new car will be launched under the renewed leadership of Santosh Iyer as the Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India. The new E53 AMG Cabriolet will be the company’s very first launch for the year 2023. The car will be plonked with a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired which will work in conjunction with a mild-hybrid motor. The E 53 Cabriolet gets AMG-specific elements like the front grille, front splitter, new bumpers, new alloy wheels, as well as a new lip spoiler. As compared to the previous iteration of the convertible luxury sedan, it also gets brand-new headlamps and tail lights.

