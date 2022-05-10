Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: Mercedes-Benz India has launched the new-generation C-Class, at a starting price of Rs. 55 Lakh (ex showroom) for the C200 variant. The C-200d and 300d diesel varient have been priced at Rs. 56 Lakh and Rs. 61 Lakh (ex showroom), respectively. The new C-Class was globally revealed last year and comes sporting a raft of design changes, many of which have been borrowed from the latest S-Class. Along with this, the new C-Class also has an all-new interior layout (inspired by the new S-Class) and is equipped with a slew of modern gadgetry. In short, The new C is a baby S.Also Read - Mercedes-Benz C-Class Luxury Sedan ‘Baby S’ To Launch Tomorrow. Check Details

Mercedes-Benz C-Class is 4,751 mm long, 1,820 mm wide, and has a 2,865 mm-long wheelbase. This means that the new C-Class is 65 mm longer and 10 mm wider than the predecessor, along with a 25 mm increment in the wheelbase to increase the legroom for the rear occupants.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 Mileage

Mercedes-Benz claims that the fifth-generation C-class will return a mileage of 16.9 kmpl in its petrol variant. Whereas, the diesel variants have a claimed mileage of 23 kmpl.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 Performance

The 1.5 litre petrol engine will produce 204 hp and 300Nm of torque in the C200. The diesel engines will produce 200hp and 440Nm in the C200d and 265hp/550Nm in the C300d, respectively. The Mercedes-Benz 9-speed TRONIC automatic transmission will be standard across all variants.

Specifications C 200 (Petrol) C 220d (Diesel) C 300d (Diesel) Displacement 1,496 cc 1,993 cc 1,993 cc Power 201 bhp at 5,800 – 6,100 rpm 197 bhp at 3,600 rpm 261 bhp at 4,200 rpm Torque 300 Nm at 1,800 – 4,000 rpm 440 Nm at 1,800 – 2,800 rpm 550 Nm at 1,800 – 2,200 rpm Transmission 9G-Tronic 9G-Tronic 9G-Tronic Claimed Mileage 16.9 kmpl 23 kmpl 20.37 kmpl 0-100 kmph 7.3 seconds 7.3 seconds 5.7 seconds Top Speed 246 kmph 245 kmph 250 kmph Price ₹ 55 lakh ₹ 56 lakh ₹ 61 lakh

Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 New steering, 12.3-inch driver display

Apart from the S-class like, vertically stacked 11.9-inch MBUX centre touchscreen, the new C-class will also feature a brand-new steering wheel and a 12.3 inch fully digital driver display.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 Features

The new C-Class will be equipped with provisions such as an 11.9-inch touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster, dual-zone automatic AC, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, MBUX system, and more. The sedan also has safety features such as front and side airbags, collision avoidance, braking assist, parking assist, and more. Powering the new C-Class will be a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel powerplant available in two states of tune. Both these engines get the 48-Volt mild-hybrid system with an integrated starter generator that can boost up the power with up to 20 bhp and 200 Nm for short instances. It is a connected car, along with a bunch of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) features like active brake assist and active parking assist. The top-spec C 300d also gets Mercedes’ smart digital lights which use up to 1.3 million pixels for lighting and can be configured according to the direction of traffic.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be a rival to the likes of BMW 3 Series, Volvo S60, and Audi A4.