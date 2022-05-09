New Delhi: Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch C-Class ‘Baby S’ in India on Tuesday. The new C-Class Mercedes-Benz will come in three variants– C 200, C200d and top-end C300d. The German carmaker has already started the pre-bookings of luxury ‘Baby S’. Mercedes-Benz launched the sixth-generation C-Class–‘The Baby S-Class’–in several international markets. The new C-Class is finally making its way into the Indian market, after a year since its Global debut.Also Read - New Mercedes-Benz C-Class Unveiled In India Ahead Of Its Official Launch on May 10 | Check Specifications Here

Mercedes-Benz first launched the C-Class in India in 2001. Currently, there are over 37,000 C-Class on Indian roads. The 'Baby S' will be manufactured at the German car maker's production unit in Pune and will be available across the company's franchise partner network, along with Mercedes-Benz India online store.

Mercedes-Benz exclusively opened the pre-bookings for existing customers between April 13 to April 30. Bookings for other prospective buyers opened on May 1. The booking amount for the car was Rs 50,000.

With the new C-Class you will experience innovations that make your life easier and leave you more relaxed.

Get ready to witness the launch on 10th May, 12:30pm.#NewCClass #NewComfortZone #MercedesBenzIndia pic.twitter.com/2w1wnPdFFV — Mercedes-Benz India (@MercedesBenzInd) May 9, 2022

C-Class Mercedes-Benz ‘Baby S’ specification

According to a report by BGR.in, the new C-Class Mercedes has been designed to offer sporty proportions with luxury features on the inside. The luxury car has a lot of personalization options as well as biometric authentication. The Baby S will be available in the three powertrain options.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the car comes with 4-cylinder engines with the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission that enhances the driving experience, while the Integrated Starter Alternator (ISG) in all engine variants further reduces fuel consumption and improves the acceleration. ISG also assists the engine with up to 15kW of additional power and 200Nm of torque.

The new engines are also assisted with a 48V Integrated Starter Generator (15G). The car has the latest generation of MBUX which allows users to customize the look of the screens. They can be modified with three display styles (Discreet, Sporty, Classic) along with three modes (Navigation, Assistance, Service). The full-screen navigation was adopted from the brand’s S-Class series.

Further, the Mercedes Me connect feature provides driver access to vehicle information, including key features such as vehicle monitoring, navigation connectivity package, vehicle set-up, vehicle finder (enables horn and light flashing), and geo-fencing.