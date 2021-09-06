Munich: Mercedes-Benz has revealed the Concept EQG, the near-production all-electric version of the G-Class, at the Munich Motor Show IAA Mobility 2021. The unveil of the Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG is in line with the luxury automobile manufacturer’s announcement of going fully electric by the end of the decade, wherever market conditions permit.Also Read - Mercedes-Benz Launches GLC SUV Facelift 2019 in India

Also Read - Amid Karnataka Political Crisis, Congress MLA 'Gifts' Mercedes-Benz to Former CM Siddaramaiah; DK Shivakumar Says 'Nothing on Record'

Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG Design

With its origins dating back to 1979, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is the quintessential luxury off-roader currently on sale. Mercedes-Benz claims that the Concept EQG combines the butch look of the G-Class with select design elements typical of its all-electric models. Also Read - Germany to tighten rules on foreign takeovers: Report

The Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG features a black panel grille, which is wrapped by an illuminated band. Inside the band is an illuminated star with blue-coloured ’round squares’ on either side. The grille is flanked by round LED headlights having LED DRLs. The exterior protective strips have illuminated stripes running across the leangth of the vehicle. The usual spare wheel cover at the rear is replaced by a lockable box, which can be used for storing the charging cable.

The Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG sits on 22-inch polished aluminium alloy wheels. It gets a flat roof rack in high-gloss black. If you look at the Concept EQG from top, you will see a centrally placed ‘G’ in the roof rack. The front edge of the roof rack has a white LED strip, while there is a red LED strip at the rear. The vehicle is finished in a two-tone paint scheme.

Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG Chassis, Suspension, Motor

Based on a ladder frame chassis, the Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG has an independent suspension on the front axle and a rigid axle at the rear. It gets four individually-controllable electric motors. The Concept EQG’s off-road reduction can be activated through a shiftable two-speed gearbox.