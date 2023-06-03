Home

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic Electric SUV Launched in India, Details Inside

The top speed of the EQB 350 4Matic Edition is 160km/h.

The car continues its old design language. (Image: www.mercedes-benz.co.in)

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic: Mercedes-Benz India has launched the upgraded version of the EQB 350 4MATIC Electric in India. The company has priced the electric SUV at Rs 77.50 lakh (Delhi ex-showroom). The car is Rs 3 lakh more expensive than its older version, which the company launched in December 2022 at a price of Rs 74.50 lakh (Delhi ex-showroom).

Range and Battery

The updated Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 gets the same 66.5 kWh battery pack as before, which provides the car with a range of 423 km on a single charge. The company claims that the battery can be charged up to 80% in 32 minutes with a 100kW fast DC charger, while it will take 6.25 hours for a full charge with an 11kW wall box charger.

Performance

The company has increased the performance of the car as compared to the previous model. For this, two electric motors have been given in the car. Together, these two motors now produce 288bhp power instead of 225bhp and generate 520Nm torque instead of 390Nm. The top speed of the EQB 350 4Matic Edition is 160km/h. The car is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds.

Exterior Design

The car continues its old design language. The company has made some minor changes in its exterior design. The car gets new 18-inch alloy wheels. Black panel grills have been given in the front of the car, on both sides of which LED headlamps are available. Apart from this, the EQB 350 also gets LED taillights with LED strip, roof rails, and backlit turn indicators.

Interior Design

The interiors of the Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4MATIC feature a dual 10.25-inch display for the dashboard and infotainment system. The cabin gets luxury touches like rose gold accents, two-tone seats, a rearview camera, and a motorized tailgate. Apart from this, many features like power-adjustable front seats, a wireless charging pad, multi-zone climate control, and cruise control are included.

