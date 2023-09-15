By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Mercedes EQE 500 Electric SUV launched At Rs 1.39 Cr, Accelerates From 0-100 In 4.9 Seconds; Details Here
The SUV boasts a top speed of 210 km/h and a stated 0-100 kph acceleration time of 4.9 seconds thanks to its 408 horsepower and 858 Nm of torque.
Mercedes-Benz EQE Electric SUV: Mercedes-Benz has launched the EQE 500 4matic SUV in India at Rs 1.39 crore (ex-showroom). The pure electric model comes in a single top-spec 500 4Matic trim with.The EQE SUV also gets a 56-inch hyperscreen. The SUV is equipped with a 90.56kWh battery that can support up to 170kW of DC fast charging and has a claimed WLTP range of 550km. The SUV boasts a top speed of 210 km/h and a stated 0-100 kph acceleration time of 4.9 seconds thanks to its 408 horsepower and 858 Nm of torque.
Trending Now
You may like to read
Mercedes-Benz EQE: Features
Mercedes-Benz EQE Features will include wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Mercedes Me connected car tech, leatherette seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, multi-zone climate control, adaptive LED headlights, Burmester surround sound system, head-up display, 64-colour ambient interior lighting, dual screens for the instrument cluster and the infotainment system.
Mercedes-Benz EQE: Battery and range
The Mercedes EQE 500 4Matic SUV comes equipped with a dual motor and all-wheel drive setup as well as an off-road package as standard. Powering the electric SUV is a 90.56 kWh battery, offering a claimed WLTP range of 550 km. It churns out a peak power of 408 hp and a max torque of 858 Nm. The electric SUV sprints from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds and has a claimed top speed of 210 kmph. The battery supports up to 170kW of DC fast charging.
Mercedes-Benz EQE: Design
The Mercedes EQE SUV carries sleek lines and clean curves along the body. Functional styling cues that are carried over from other electric vehicles are aerodynamic wheels and a sealed-off front grille.
The EQE SUV comes with 20-inch wheels and air suspension that can raise the ride height of the SUV by 25 mm. The EQE SUV is a large vehicle with a length of 4,863mm, a height of 1,685mm, and a wheelbase of 3,030 mm.
Mercedes EQE Safety Features
- 9 Airbags
- level 2 Adas
- 5star EuroNCAP crash rating
The EQE SUV is expected to be priced at Rs 1.40 crore (ex-showroom) and will compete with the BMW iX, Jaguar i-Pace and recently launched Audi Q8 e-tron.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.