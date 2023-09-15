Home

Car And Bike

Mercedes EQE 500 Electric SUV launched At Rs 1.39 Cr, Accelerates From 0-100 In 4.9 Seconds; Details Here

Mercedes EQE 500 Electric SUV launched At Rs 1.39 Cr, Accelerates From 0-100 In 4.9 Seconds; Details Here

The SUV boasts a top speed of 210 km/h and a stated 0-100 kph acceleration time of 4.9 seconds thanks to its 408 horsepower and 858 Nm of torque.

Mercedes-Benz EQE Electric SUV: Mercedes-Benz has launched the EQE 500 4matic SUV in India at Rs 1.39 crore (ex-showroom). The pure electric model comes in a single top-spec 500 4Matic trim with.The EQE SUV also gets a 56-inch hyperscreen. The SUV is equipped with a 90.56kWh battery that can support up to 170kW of DC fast charging and has a claimed WLTP range of 550km. The SUV boasts a top speed of 210 km/h and a stated 0-100 kph acceleration time of 4.9 seconds thanks to its 408 horsepower and 858 Nm of torque.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Mercedes-Benz EQE: Features

Mercedes-Benz EQE Features will include wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Mercedes Me connected car tech, leatherette seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, multi-zone climate control, adaptive LED headlights, Burmester surround sound system, head-up display, 64-colour ambient interior lighting, dual screens for the instrument cluster and the infotainment system.

Mercedes-Benz EQE: Battery and range

The Mercedes EQE 500 4Matic SUV comes equipped with a dual motor and all-wheel drive setup as well as an off-road package as standard. Powering the electric SUV is a 90.56 kWh battery, offering a claimed WLTP range of 550 km. It churns out a peak power of 408 hp and a max torque of 858 Nm. The electric SUV sprints from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds and has a claimed top speed of 210 kmph. The battery supports up to 170kW of DC fast charging.

Mercedes-Benz EQE: Design

The Mercedes EQE SUV carries sleek lines and clean curves along the body. Functional styling cues that are carried over from other electric vehicles are aerodynamic wheels and a sealed-off front grille.

The EQE SUV comes with 20-inch wheels and air suspension that can raise the ride height of the SUV by 25 mm. The EQE SUV is a large vehicle with a length of 4,863mm, a height of 1,685mm, and a wheelbase of 3,030 mm.

Mercedes EQE Safety Features

9 Airbags

level 2 Adas

5star EuroNCAP crash rating

The EQE SUV is expected to be priced at Rs 1.40 crore (ex-showroom) and will compete with the BMW iX, Jaguar i-Pace and recently launched Audi Q8 e-tron.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES