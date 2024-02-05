By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Mercedes-Benz EQG Concept Walkaround, Check Out Electric G-Class
Mercedes-Benz EQG, essentially an electric G-Wagon concept showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024.
Mercedes-Benz EQG concept has four wheel-mounted motors, which can be controlled independently. This electric beast has a two-speed gearbox that provides low and high-range gearing. Mercedes-Benz plans to keep this quad-motor drivetrain when it launches the production version globally in late 2024. Check out full video to know more.