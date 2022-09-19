New Delhi: Mercedes Benz India has started the bookings for its Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC EV in the country. According to the company, the sedan will be launched on September 30. The all-electric EQS 580 4MATIC SUV can be pre-booked at a token payment of Rs 25 lakh. Reports suggest that Nitin Gadkari,, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, will roll out the first unit of the electric SUV from the assembly line of the Chakan factory.Also Read - Cyrus Mistry Car Crash: 62 Deaths, 262 Accidents On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Stretch In A Year
This will be the first locally-assembled luxury electric vehicle (EV) in the country. Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “We are privileged that Mercedes-Benz’s first-ever ‘Made in India’ electric vehicle will be rolled out by Shri Nitin Gadkari ji, Honourable Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. It is a memorable milestone in our ‘Make in India’ journey underlining our production accomplishments. Today we are also commencing the bookings of this flagship EV.” Also Read - Fiery Revenge: Noida Labourer Sets Rs 1 Crore Mercedes On Fire After Owner Failed to Pay Dues | Watch
To recall, the German automaker Mercedes Benz was the first luxury car maker in India to drive in an EV with the launch of the EQC SUV. Also Read - Dramatic Protests By Social Worker As He Rolls On Udupi Highway To Protests Against Potholes | WATCH VIDEO
Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC EV: Here’s What We Know About The Car
- The locally assembled EQS 580 4MATIC is expected to carry a lighter price tag than AMG EQS 53
- The e-SUV will be India’s first ‘Certified locally produced luxury EV’ as per the ARAI certificate which was received by the company on 29th August 2022 after extensive testing.
- The EQS 580 shares resemblance on the outside and from within with an AMG twin
- Frameless doors, flush door handles and 19-inch alloy wheels are some of the key highlights of the car
- The EQS 580 would be offered in India with the fuel-motor setup where there would be a motor on each side axle.
- The Mercedes EV claims to go over 750 kms needing a charger.
- The car comes with a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack at its core
- The upcoming EV develops 523bhp and offers 856 Nm of torque- figures that are mighty impressive
- The upcoming EQS 580 is identical in size as the AMG EQS 53.
- This means that it measures 5,223 mm in length, 1296 mm wide and stands 1,515 mm tall.
- The car has a wheelbase of 3,210 mm and packs a 610 litre cargo space.