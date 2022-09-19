New Delhi: Mercedes Benz India has started the bookings for its Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC EV in the country. According to the company, the sedan will be launched on September 30. The all-electric EQS 580 4MATIC SUV can be pre-booked at a token payment of Rs 25 lakh. Reports suggest that Nitin Gadkari,, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, will roll out the first unit of the electric SUV from the assembly line of the Chakan factory.Also Read - Cyrus Mistry Car Crash: 62 Deaths, 262 Accidents On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Stretch In A Year

This will be the first locally-assembled luxury electric vehicle (EV) in the country. Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “We are privileged that Mercedes-Benz’s first-ever ‘Made in India’ electric vehicle will be rolled out by Shri Nitin Gadkari ji, Honourable Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. It is a memorable milestone in our ‘Make in India’ journey underlining our production accomplishments. Today we are also commencing the bookings of this flagship EV.” Also Read - Fiery Revenge: Noida Labourer Sets Rs 1 Crore Mercedes On Fire After Owner Failed to Pay Dues | Watch

To recall, the German automaker Mercedes Benz was the first luxury car maker in India to drive in an EV with the launch of the EQC SUV. Also Read - Dramatic Protests By Social Worker As He Rolls On Udupi Highway To Protests Against Potholes | WATCH VIDEO

Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC EV: Here’s What We Know About The Car