Mercedes Benz EQS 580 Launch LIVE: Mercedes EQS 580 is all set for its official launch in India today, September 30. This will be the first Mercedes EV to be assembled in India, as its AMG version and its other EV in India were brought in as CBUs (Completely Built Ups). The Mercedes EQS 580 would join the ranks of EQC and the Mercedes AMG EQS 53, which was launched recently in the automaker’s EV portfolio. According to media reports, the luxury EV will be priced at Rs 1.7 crore (ex-showroom). The upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is likely to come with a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery. This EV is claimed to have a range of around 750 kms which would make it the longest-ranged EV in the country. Customers interested can book the EQS 580 4MATIC EV starting today with token amount Rs 25 Lakhs on the company’s official website or by visiting the nearest dealership.Also Read - 6 Airbags Made Mandatory In Cars, Says Nitin Gadkari

Mercedes Benz EQS 580 Features, Battery, Mileage, powertrain 

Live Updates

    Mercedes Benz EQS 580 features

    The car features a 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen and is an assimilation of three screens – passenger display, central infotainment and instrument cluster and it is the largest in-car screen in the world at present. Other highlights include ambient lighting, massage seats, high-end Burmester sound system, among others.

    Mercedes Benz EQS 580 service once in 2 years

    Taking care of your new EQS will now be more convenient as your new Luxury EV requires service only once every two years.

    Mercedes Benz EQS 580 exterior look

    Talking about the design of the EV, it gets a closed and blacked-out grille at the front, sharp LED head lamp units on either side, frameless doors, 19-inch alloy wheels.

    Mercedes Benz EQS 580 Live streaming; how to watch LIVE

    According to the company, the event will be live-streamed online on the official YouTube channel of Mercedes-Benz India. It can also be watched on the official social media handles of the company.

    Mercedes Benz EQS 580 full-width MBUX Hyperscreen

    Mercedes Benz EQS 580 launch time

    The event will start around 2:00 PM and will be streamed live.