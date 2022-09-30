Mercedes Benz EQS 580 Launch LIVE: Mercedes EQS 580 is all set for its official launch in India today, September 30. This will be the first Mercedes EV to be assembled in India, as its AMG version and its other EV in India were brought in as CBUs (Completely Built Ups). The Mercedes EQS 580 would join the ranks of EQC and the Mercedes AMG EQS 53, which was launched recently in the automaker’s EV portfolio. According to media reports, the luxury EV will be priced at Rs 1.7 crore (ex-showroom). The upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is likely to come with a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery. This EV is claimed to have a range of around 750 kms which would make it the longest-ranged EV in the country. Customers interested can book the EQS 580 4MATIC EV starting today with token amount Rs 25 Lakhs on the company’s official website or by visiting the nearest dealership.Also Read - 6 Airbags Made Mandatory In Cars, Says Nitin Gadkari

Mercedes Benz EQS 580 Launch LIVE: First Made In India Luxury EV Mercedes Benz EQS 580 Features, Battery, Mileage, powertrain