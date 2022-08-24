Mercedes-Benz EQS AMG 53 Launch LIVE: Mercedes-Benz will officially launch the all-electric AMG EQS 53 in India today, August 24, 2022. Mercedes-Benz was the first luxury car maker to introduce an all-electric model in the Indian market. The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 electric sedan made its global debut in September 2021 and it will be imported to the Indian market as a CBU (completely built unit). This upcoming model of Mercedes-Benz EQS AMG is essentially the electric version of the S-class. The EQS AMG 53 4Matic+ sadan would be propelled by a 107.8kWh battery pack that could produce 649nhp and 950 Nm of torque. This four-wheeler is most likely capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just 3.8 seconds. The automaker claims that the EV Sedan can return a range of up to 570 Kms on a single charge.Also Read - EV: India's Largest EV Station Opens in Gurugram, Charges Up To 100 Electric Cars; Must Watch

Mercedes-Benz EQS AMG 53 4Matic+ Launch LIVE Updates Price, Features, Specifications, Design 

Live Updates

  • 6:47 AM IST

    Mercedes-Benz EQS AMG 53 4Matic+



  • 6:46 AM IST

    Mercedes-Benz EQS AMG 53 4Matic+ Launch LIVE: 0-100kmph in just 3.8 seconds

    Mercedes-Benz EQS AMG is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just 3.8 seconds. The automaker claims that the EV Sedan can return a range of up to 570 Kms on a single charge.

  • 6:44 AM IST

    Mercedes-Benz EQS AMG 53 4Matic+ Launch LIVE 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen

    The Mercedes EQS will also be the first Mercedes-Benz to debut the 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen that merges three separate OLED displays into one curved piece of Gorilla Glass and looks like it is floating over the dashboard. The three displays integrated into the Hyperscreen measure 12.3-inch, 17.7-inch and 12.3-inch respectively.

  • 6:28 AM IST

    Mercedes-Benz EQS AMG 53 4Matic+ Launch LIVE Exterior details

    The AMG EQS 53 4MATC+ will feature a sleek coupe silhouette that will complemented by a blacked-out paint.

    It will feature all LED lighting with a DRL that stretches from one end to another

    The EQS will also sport a unique design for the grille area with a large Mercedes-Benz logo in the centre and chrome inserts.

    At the rear, the AMG EQS will again feature lighting elements stretching from one end to the other.

    The rear brake lights will also form a curved 3D helix.

    It is also expected to be offered with up to 22-inch AMG alloy wheel options.

  • 6:22 AM IST

    Mercedes is all set to launch its EQS flagship EV sedan in India