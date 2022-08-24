Mercedes-Benz EQS AMG 53 Launch LIVE: Mercedes-Benz will officially launch the all-electric AMG EQS 53 in India today, August 24, 2022. Mercedes-Benz was the first luxury car maker to introduce an all-electric model in the Indian market. The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 electric sedan made its global debut in September 2021 and it will be imported to the Indian market as a CBU (completely built unit). This upcoming model of Mercedes-Benz EQS AMG is essentially the electric version of the S-class. The EQS AMG 53 4Matic+ sadan would be propelled by a 107.8kWh battery pack that could produce 649nhp and 950 Nm of torque. This four-wheeler is most likely capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just 3.8 seconds. The automaker claims that the EV Sedan can return a range of up to 570 Kms on a single charge.Also Read - EV: India's Largest EV Station Opens in Gurugram, Charges Up To 100 Electric Cars; Must Watch

