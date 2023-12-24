Home

Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift India Launch On 8 January; Specs, Features, Price, Other Details Inside

The changes to the design of the new GLS will be evolutionary in nature.

Once launched, the updated Mercedes-Benz GLS will compete with other luxury flagship SUVs.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift: Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz is all set to start 2024 in India with the launch of the GLS facelift which will be launched on January 8, 2024, according to reports. Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift is the brand’s flagship SUV and will get a cosmetic upgrade along with new features. The facelift model of the German brand’s flagship 7-seater SUV Mercedes Benz GLS will get cosmetic upgrades in the exterior along with new features.

It will be offered with Catalana Brown and Bahia Brown-themed upholstery options. Trim options include high-gloss brown linden wood and Manufaktur Piano lacquer flowing lines.

Mercedes-Benz GLS Price

The GLS facelift is expected to be priced at Rs 1.3 crore (ex-showroom). Once launched, the updated Mercedes-Benz GLS will compete with other luxury flagship SUVs like the BMW X7, Audi Q8, Volvo XC90, and Land Rover Discovery in India.

Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Expected Features

In the GLS facelift, compared to the existing model, the 4 horizontal louvers in the grille have been given a silver shadow finish. Newly styled LED headlamps will be found at both ends of the grille. Apart from this, the car includes a newly designed front bumper and new tail-lamps with air inlet grilles and high-gloss black surround. Three new horizontal block patterns in the tail-lamps give a new look to the car. Apart from this, new 20-inch alloy wheels in Himalaya Gray color have been installed in the new GLS.

Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Interior

More changes will be seen in the cabin of the facelifted GLS. It will get a centrally mounted touchscreen infotainment system and driver’s instrument cluster, which runs on the latest version of MBUX with 3 different display modes – Classic, Sporty and Discreet.

Mercedes-Benz GLS Exterior

The changes to the design of the new GLS will be evolutionary in nature. The front grille will be revised and bigger with four horizontal louvers finished in Silver Shadow. The headlamps will get a revised LED pattern whereas the front bumper will be reprofiled with a new design for the air inlets along with gloss black surrounds. Besides this, the new GLS will be fitted with new 20-inch wheels in Himalayas Grey.

Apart from this, a new ‘Off-Road’ mode has been added to the luxury car, which will send a 360-degree camera to the front visual screen. It will get the company’s signature transparent bonnet to help in off-road conditions.

Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Engine

The new GLS Facelift is expected to have a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine in the GLS 450 4Matic, and a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel unit in the GLS 400d 4Matic. The 9-speed automatic gearbox and the 4Matic AWD system will be standard on both versions of the GLS facelift. Prices are expected to be upwards of Rs 1.3 crore, ex-showroom, India.

