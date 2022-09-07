New Delhi: Luxury car-maker Mercedes Benz India on Tuesday issued a statement on the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, saying it was cooperating with authorities in the investigation. Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole (54) died in the accident when the Mercedes GLC 220d 4MATIC car crashed into a road divider. Anahita Pandole (55), who was driving, and her husband Darius Pandole (60), both suffered serious injuries and are being treated at a private hospital in Mumbai.Also Read - Over-speeding, Jumping Signals: Cyrus Mistry's Mercedes-Benz Had Long History Of Violating Traffic Rules

“As a responsible brand respecting customer privacy, our team is cooperating with the authorities where possible, and we will provide any clarifications to them directly as required,” the automaker said in a statement. Also Read - Delhi Police Issues Advisory After Cyrus Mistry Accident: 'Buckle Up Every Time, No Speeding

The German auto major noted that it would continue ongoing efforts to increase road safety awareness as a responsible manufacturer while equipping its vehicles with the latest safety features and technologies. Also Read - Cyrus Mistry Death: Overspeeding, Not Wearing Seat Belt And Lack Of Airbags Caused Accident, Says Police

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole in the unfortunate road accident. At the same time we are glad to learn that Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole are recovering. We wish them a speedy recovery,” it noted.

Earlier in the day, a team from the company collected the vehicle’s data which will be decrypted for further analysis. There will also be an investigation into other details like the car’s tyre pressure and brake fluid level to ascertain the cause of the accident, Inspector General of Police, Konkan range, Sanjay Mohite told PTI.

The ill-fated vehicle was 2017 GLC 220d 4MATIC, which is equipped with seven airbags overall. The latest version of the all-wheel drive model comes with a price tag upwards of ₹ 68 lakh.

It has a ‘pre-safe system’ where the front seat belts can be electrically pretensioned in hazardous situations. As per Mercedes-Benz India website, the GLC’s pre-safe system reduces the forward displacement of the occupants during braking or skidding in an impending accident The fatal accident took place on the Surya river bridge when the four persons were on their way to Mumbai from Gujarat.

The victims were not wearing seat belts as per a preliminary probe, a police official earlier said, adding that over-speeding and an “error of judgement” by the driver caused the accident.

Prima facie, the luxury car was speeding when the accident took place, the official had said.