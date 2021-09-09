New Delhi: Mercedes-Benz has launched the Dreamfest campaign to offer a host of financial benefits to its customers during this festive season. The Dreamfest campaign is applicable till October 31, 2021, on the luxury automaker’s select models, including the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, Mercedes-Benz GLA, Mercedes-Benz GLC and Mercedes-Benz E-Class.Also Read - Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG Revealed: G-Class With An All-Electric Heart Is Sure To Turn Heads

Dreamfest Campaign Financial Benefits

As part of the Dreamfest campaign, the following finance options are being offered by Mercedes-Benz through Mercedes-Benz Financial.

Low interest rate of 6.99 per cent per annum on loans.

Easy10 scheme to provide lowest EMIs with an exclusive 10-year period.

Assured buyback guaranteed by Star Agility+ with 40 per cent lesser EMIs.

Chance To Meet 7-Time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton

As part of the Dreamfest campaign, Mercedes-Benz has also announced an exclusive lucky draw contest for those who book a test drive. The winner will get a chance to meet seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, along with an all-expense paid trip to the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December 2021. The winner will get access to the F1 Paddock Club as well. According to the luxury automaker, the winner will be compensated with Rs 10 lakh in case of any unforeseen travel restrictions.