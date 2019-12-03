New Delhi: Mercedes-Benz, which launched a ‘Make in India’ GLC SUV in 2016, on Tuesday officially launched in the country the latest of its GLC category vehicle: the Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV facelift 2019.

The GLC SUV facelift, which was teased earlier this year at the Geneva Motor Show, will be powered by the German automaker’s four-cylinder and BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines. Additionally, it comes in two variants-the GLC 200 and the GLC 220d 4 Matic. Both the variants have two-litre engines; while the GLC 200 will be powered by a petrol engine, the 220d 4 Matic will run on a diesel one.

The facelift’s cabin, which gets an updated look with a black colour scheme, also comes equipped with the latest version of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) interface system. The MBUX, which is fitted on a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, responds to ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice command. Also on the MBUX is a large central touchpad, which is a first for a Mercedes-Benz GLC unit.

As an additional change, the cabin also comes with updated textures.

The facelift, also called the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC, will have on the safety front, airbags for front, side, knee. The usual ABS and EBD and other passive safety assistance systems will also be there.

On the competition front, the Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV facelift will go up against the likes of Audi Q5, BMW X3, Volvo XC 60 etc.

The GLC 200 is available at Rs 52.75 lakh, while the GLC 220d 4 Matic is priced at Rs 57.75 lakh.