Munich: Mercedes-Benz today announced that it will offer Dolby Atmos music in the Mercedes-Maybach models (Maybach GLS and Maybach S-Class) starting from the summer of 2022. Shortly after the Mercedes-Maybach models, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class will get Dolby Atmos music.

According to an official statement, the Dolby Atmos experience will be built into the optional Burmester 4D and 3D sound system as well as integrated into the Mercedes-Maybach and in the Mercedes-Benz S-Class shortly afterward. It will consist of 31 loudspeakers, and eight sound transducers, also known as exciters.

The entertainment hardware of the Burmester 4D sound system installed in the Maybach and the S-Class already includes 31 speakers, eight sound transducers (two per seat), two amplifiers, and 1,750 watts of power.

“Our customers rightly expect the highest level of music enjoyment in a Mercedes-Benz vehicle. Therefore, Mercedes-Benz is one of the first luxury car brands in the world to rely on the ground-breaking Dolby Atmos technology,” Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG Management Board Member Britta Seeger said.

“With Dolby Atmos and the Burmester sound system, we offer our customers an exciting music experience in the vehicle that is almost like a live concert. I am sure the customers will be delighted,” she added.

“At Dolby we are passionate about extending the Dolby Atmos Music experience so that consumers can enjoy it anywhere and Mercedes-Benz shares our vision. We are excited to be collaborating with them to accelerate the adoption of this immersive auditory experience in cars. The integration of Dolby Atmos into the S-Class and the Mercedes-Maybach will offer an additional superior feature to customers whether they are in the driving seat or a passenger,” Dolby Laboratories Commercial Partnerships Senior Vice President John Couling said.