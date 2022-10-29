MG Air EV Launch Date: The market of electric vehicles in India is growing rapidly. Tata Motors recently launched the country’s cheapest electric car Tata Tiago EV. This vehicle got more than 10 thousand bookings on the very first day. Now MG Motors is also going to bring its cheapest car to India. MG Motors has announced that the entry-level electric car MG Air EV is coming to the Indian market. Its launch is going to happen in early 2023. That is, we can get to see this vehicle at the 2023 Auto Expo.Also Read - Rolls-Royce Unveils Ultra Luxurious EV Spectre, Price, Specifications, Features Other Details Inside

LET’S KNOW ALL THE DETAILS RELATED TO THIS VEHICLE

WILL RUN UP TO 300KM

In the global market, this vehicle is known as Wuling Air. It comes in two versions – short wheelbase (for 2 passengers) and long wheelbase (for 4 passengers). The short wheelbase version gets a battery pack of 17.3kWh, which offers a range of up to 200km. The long wheelbase version has a bigger 26.7kWh battery, which claims 300km on a full charge. In these, 40PS rear-drive e-motor has been given.

DESIGN

Talking about the design, it is a small vehicle in size. It gets big doors with a boxy profile. The longer wheelbase version also gets a smaller rear window. It has a protruding light bar at the front which reaches the ORVMs.

DIMENSIONS

Talking about the dimensions, the 2,010mm wheelbase can be given in the car. The overall length of the vehicle is likely to be around 2.9 metres. That is, it will be 400 mm smaller than the Maruti Alto. The price of this vehicle in the Indian market is likely to be less than Rs 10 lakh.