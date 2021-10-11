New Delhi: MG Motor India has launched the MG Astor mid-size SUV in the country. The new model has entered the market in the price range of Rs 9.78 lakh to Rs 16.78 lakh (ex-showroom, India), which is introductory and valid on the first batch of deliveries that will be made in November and December 2021. We believe that the MG Astor’s base variant, Style, is not only cleverly priced but loaded with impressive features as well.Also Read - MG Astor Launched In India At Rs 9.78 Lakh, Undercuts Creta, Seltos, Kushaq, Taigun

MG Astor Base Variant Price

The Style variant is available for Rs 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom, India). At this price point, the base variant of the MG Astor is more affordable than that of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. Below are the starting prices (ex-showroom) of the five mid-size SUVs.

MG Astor – Rs 9.78 lakh

Hyundai Creta – Rs 10.16 lakh

Kia Seltos – Rs 9.95 lakh

Skoda Kushaq – Rs 10.50 lakh

Volkswagen Taigun – Rs 10.50 lakh

MG Astor Base Variant Features

It is not that the MG Astor Style only undercuts its counterparts in terms of price. It boasts some spectacular features as well. Following are worth mentioning here.

Full-LED ‘Hawkeye’ headlamps

LED DRLs

Rear defogger and fog lamp

Remore keyless entry + foldable key

10-inch HD touchscreen infotainment

Automatic AC with PM 2.5 filter

Electronic power steering with three modes

Leatherette layering on dash, centre console, door trims

Electronic stability program

Hill descent control

MG Astor Base Variant Engine & Transmission

Under the hood of the MG Astor’s base variant is a 1.5-litre VTi-TECH petrol engine. This naturally-aspirated unit produces 110PS of maximum power and 144Nm of peak torque. In the Style variant, the engine comes paired with a 5-speed MT. You do get an option for a CVT automatic in higher variants.

MG Astor Base Variant Our Opinion

Keeping in mind the price at which it has been introduced and the kind of features it has been loaded with, we believe that the MG Astor Style has all the potential to take on not only its mid-size SUV counterparts but also give compact SUVs like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300 a run for their money.