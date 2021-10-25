New Delhi: Within minutes of the opening of bookings on October 21, the MG Astor was sold out for 2021. MG Motor India is now accepting priority bookings for the new mid-size SUV for 2022. You can reserve one for yourself either through the automaker’s official website or an authorised MG showroom after paying a booking amount of Rs 25,000.Also Read - Gone Before You Blinked! MG Astor Sold Out For 2021, Deliveries To Start from November 1

For the uninitiated, the MG Astor has two engine and three transmission options. It gets a 1.5-litre VTi-TECH petrol engine (110PS of maximum power and 144Nm of peak torque) that can be paired either with a 5-speed MT or a CVT automatic, and a 1.3-litre Brit Dynamic 220TURBO petrol engine (140PS of maximum power and 220Nm of peak torque) that comes mated to a 6-speed AT torque converter.

According to reports, the MG Astor 1.5L Petrol MT delivers a mileage of 14kmpl to 15kmpl. For the MG Astor 1.5L Petrol CVT, the mileage is from 10kmpl to 12kmpl. The MG Astor 1.3L Turbo-Petrol AT has a mileage of 9kmpl to 12kmpl. However, MG Motor India has officially not declared the mileage figures of the Astor yet.

MG Astor Mileage Figures

The introductory MG Astor price starts at Rs Rs 9.78 lakh and goes up to Rs 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the fully-loaded trim. The MG Astor rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Skoda Kushaq, among others.