New Delhi: The next big launch in the Indian car market will be the MG Astor, which will mark the entry of MG Motor India in the country’s mid-size SUV segment. We already know that the MG Astor is one feature-loaded mid-size SUV. While MG Motor India has officially not revealed the variant line-up of the MG Astor yet, a report has now claimed that it will be available in eight variants.Also Read - Volkswagen Taigun vs MG Astor vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs Skoda Kushaq: How Big is the New German Machine? Details Inside

The MG Astor gets a couple of engine options — 1.5-litre VTi-TECH N/A petrol (110PS of maximum power and 144Nm of peak torque) and 1.3-litre Brit Dynamic 220TURBO petrol (140PS of maximum power and 220Nm of peak torque). The 1.5-litre petrol unit can be paired either with a 5-speed MT or a CVT automatic. The 1.3-litre turbo-petrol unit is offered with a 6-speed AT torque converter only. Also Read - MG Astor Technical Specifications Explained: Engine, Transmission, All Other Details

According to a report by Autocar India, the MG Astor will have eight variants — Style, Super, Smart Std, Smart, Sharp Std, Sharp, Savvy and Savvy Red. Based on different engine, transmission and variant combinations, there will be a total of 20 trims on offer. Also Read - Volkswagen Taigun Launched In India, New Mid-Size SUV Enters Market At Rs 10.50 Lakh Starting Price

1.5-litre VTi-TECH N/A petrol MT

Style

Super

Smart Std

Smart

Sharp Std

Sharp

1.5-litre VTi-TECH N/A petrol CVT

Super

Smart Std

Smart

Sharp Std

Sharp

Savvy

Savvy Red

1.3-litre Brit Dynamic 220TURBO petrol AT

Super

Smart Std

Smart

Sharp Std

Sharp

Savvy

Savvy Red

The MG Astor is based on Morris Garage’s ZS global platform. It gets a ‘Celestial’ grille flanked by full-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, panoramic sunroof, 17-inch dual-tone machined alloy wheels and all four disc brakes. The noteworthy features inside its cabin include 10.1-inch HD infotainment system, fully-digital 7-inch instrument cluster, six-way powered driver seat, electric parking brake and PM 2.5 filter. There are three different interior themes — dual-tone Sangria Red, dual-tone Iconic Ivory and Tuxedo Black.

The MG Astor boasts of an industry-first personal AI assistant and a segment-first ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) with 14 autonomous level 2 features.

We are expecting the MG Astor price in India to be in the range of Rs 9 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom). Following its launch, the MG Astor will rival the newly-launched Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Skoda Kushaq.