New Delhi: MG Motor India will launch the new MG Astor in the country in early October 2021. The mid-size SUV, which will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster, is already on display at MG showrooms. While we all know that the new MG Astor is loaded with some segment-first features like personal AI assistant and ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), it fares pretty well in terms of technical specifications as well. Let us check out engine, transmission and other important details about the mid-size SUV.

MG Astor Engine & Transmission

The new MG Astor has two engine and three transmission options. There is a 1.5-litre VTi-TECH naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 110PS of maximum power and 144Nm of peak torque. It can be paired either with a 5-speed MT or a CVT automatic. Also available is a 1.3-litre Brit Dynamic 220TURBO petrol engine that belts out 140PS of maximum power and 220Nm of peak twisting force. It is mated to a 6-speed AT torque converter only, with no manual transmission choice.

MG Astor Dimensions

The new MG Astor is 4,323mm long, 1,809mm wide and 1,650mm high. Its wheelbase measures 2,585mm. Although the company has not revealed the actual boot capacity, we have already driven the mid-size SUV and can say that the space is quite generous.

MG Astor Brakes, Wheels, Tyres

The new MG Astor has four disc brakes as standard. The top-spec variant even has red brake calipers to give it that sporty look. There are 17-inch alloy wheels with 215/55 tyres. The spare wheel is a 16-inch unit shod with 215/60 tyre.