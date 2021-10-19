New Delhi: MG Motor India has announced the CAAP (car-as-a-platform) subscription model for the recently-launched MG Astor, allowing the mid-size SUV to get industry-first on-demand in-car services and subscriptions in the areas of utility, entertainment, security and consumer payment, among others.Also Read - Renault Duster Has Offers Up To Rs 2.50 Lakh In October 2021. All Details Inside

The automaker has partnered with Jio for embedded sim and technology to provide high-speed in-car connectivity. The customers can have access to 60 million songs via JioSaavn app. They will get a free 4GB monthly internet pack in the MG Astor and it can be further customised up to 9GB and 14GB at an additional cost.

MG Motor India has also joined hands with Park+ giving the MG Astor owners an option to pre-book and pre-pay for parking slots before reaching their destinations. However, this service is available only in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru as of now. In the near-future, it will be expanded to nine cities. As an inaugural offer, the MG Astor owners will get unlimited free parking for three months followed by additional six months for Rs 1,199.

The automaker has even collaborated with KoineArth to create India’s first-of-its-kind vehicle digital passport. Secured by blockchain, KoineArth ensures data privacy and facilitates customers sharing their digital passports with third parties like insurance partners or used car portals. This could benefit customers in getting higher resale value and a better insurance premium based on their driving behaviour and service adherence. As an inaugural offer, the digital passport can be availed for Rs 1,000 for the first year.

The partnerships will continue to be hosted at the i-Smart hub. MG Motor India will add more services to its subscription model in the future.

The MG Astor was launched in India on October 11. Priced between Rs 9.78 lakh and Rs 16.78 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, India), the new mid-size SUV takes on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster.

The bookings for the MG Astor will open on October 21. The mid-size SUV can be booked at an authorised dealership of the automaker or via MG Motor India’s official website. The company is aiming to deliver nearly 5,000 units of the MG Astor in the first batch in November and December 2021.