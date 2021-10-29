New Delhi: MG Motor India has announced a new initiative — Saarthi Program — for upskilling the chauffeurs of the MG Astor, MG Hector, MG Gloster and MG ZS EV customers free of cost. The automaker has partnered with Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC) for certification. The recently-launched MG Astor was sold out for 2021 within minutes of the opening of bookings on October 21. The automaker is now accepting priority bookings for the new mid-size SUV for 2022.Also Read - MG Astor Bookings Open For 2022, Mileage Figures Out

According to MG Motor India, Saarthi program aims to familiarise the chauffeurs with advanced technologies and hi-tech features in MG cars for providing an enhanced, smarter, and safer driving experience. The customers can sign up their chauffeurs on the MG website for the training, which is free of cost. The automaker will train about 1,000 chauffeurs in the next two months and 10,000 by March 2022. The training will include practical and theory lessons, where the chauffeurs will learn about advanced technologies in MG cars offered under CASE (connected, autonomous, shared and electric) vision. They will also be taught about the latest developments in safe vehicle operations and road safety techniques for driving responsibly. Also Read - Gone Before You Blinked! MG Astor Sold Out For 2021, Deliveries To Start from November 1

“With this program, our focus is to train the chauffeurs of MG customers in line with the advanced technologies that MG has brought to the Indian automotive industry. The training will not only enable a safer and smarter driving experience but also hone chauffeurs’ skills. It also covers an important aspect of driving responsibly, which is road safety. At MG, we are constantly looking for new ways to offer the best to our customers and the Saarthi program is another such initiative,” MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said. Also Read - Time To Bring MG Astor Home. Bookings Open From Today

“As the technology-cost curve is becoming steeper, more technologies are finding their way into the automotive sector. Be it hybrid technology or electric vehicles, the automotive industry is evolving at a rapid pace. Hence, it is important to upskill the existing workforce to cope with rapid digitalization. We are also thrilled to be a certification partner of MG Motor for the Saarthi Program. The program’s goal is to train the existing chauffeurs of MG customers to fill the supply deficit of the skilled automotive workforce. I believe that our certification will provide them with the right kind of recognition they want to make driving jobs aspirational,” ASDC Chief Executive Officer Arindam Lahiri said.