New Delhi: MG Motor India recently unveiled the MG Astor in the country. With the Astor, MG is foraying into the mid-size SUV segment, which is already packed with vehicles like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Skoda Kushaq. Besides, the Volkswagen Taigun will be launched on September 23. While the introduction of the Astor will definitely give more options to the customers looking for a mid-size SUV, the going will be in no way easy for the new entrant. Let us check out how the MG Astor fares against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Skoda Kushaq in terms of size.

MG Astor vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs Skoda Kushaq: Dimensions Compared

Among the four mid-size SUVs, the MG Astor is the longest at 4,323mm. The Kia Seltos is 4,315mm in length, the Hyundai Creta is 4,300mm and the Skoda Kushaq is 4,225mm.

The MG Astor is also the widest of the four at 1,809mm. The Kia Seltos is 1,800mm in width, the Hyundai Creta is 1,790mm and the Skoda Kushaq is 1,760mm.

Surprisingly, the MG Astor is also the tallest of the lot at 1,650mm. It is followed by the Kia Seltos, which has a height of 1,645mm. The Hyundai Creta is 1,635mm tall, while the Skoda Kushaq’s height is 1,612mm.

When it comes to the wheelbase, the Skoda Kushaq trumps all at 2,651mm. The Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta have a similar wheelbase of 2,610mm. The MG Astor has the shortest wheelbase measuring 2,585mm.

Going by length, width and height on paper, the MG Astor seems bigger than the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Skoda Kushaq.