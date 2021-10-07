MG Astor Launch: MG Motor India will launch the MG Astor in the country on October 11, 2021. Expected to be priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 16 lakh, the MG Astor will lock horns with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster.Also Read - Planning To Bring Home MG Astor? You Can Choose From These Colour Options

The Astor will be reportedly sold in eight variants — Style, Super, Smart Std, Smart, Sharp Std, Sharp, Savvy and Savvy Red. It gets five colour options — Glaze Red, Starry Black, Spiced Orange, Candy White and Aurora Silver. Also Read - Top 10 Cars In September 2021: Alto Leads, Seltos Beats Creta, Nexon Ahead Of Venue

The fully-loaded MG Astor boasts features like a hexagonal ‘Celestial’ grille, full-LED ‘Hawkeye’ headlamps with boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, LED taillamps, faux chrome exhaust vents, panoramic sunroof, segment-first heated ORVMs and 17-inch dual-tone machined alloy wheels. It has dual-tone Sangria Red, dual-tone Iconic Ivory and Tuxedo Black interior themes. The cabin is equipped with creature comforts like six-way power-adjustable driver seat, fully-digital 7-inch instrument cluster and 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Also Read - MG Astor Review, First Drive: A Possible Game-Changer For Morris Garages

The Astor gets an industry-first personal AI assistant. There are over 80 i-Smart connectivity features. It has segment-first ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) with 14 autonomous level 2 features. The mid-size SUV comes with a segment-first Bluetooth-based digital key as well.

The list of safety features in the MG Astor is quite long. You get six airbags, ABS with EBD and BA, TCS, ESP, hill descent control, hill hold control, electric parking brake with autohold, emergency stop signal and TPMS.

The MG Astor has two engine options — 1.5-litre VTi-TECH N/A petrol (110PS of maximum power and 144Nm of peak torque) and 1.3-litre Brit Dynamic 220TURBO petrol (140PS of maximum power and 220Nm of peak torque). The N/A petrol unit can be paired either with a 5-speed MT or a CVT automatic, while the turbo petrol unit has a sole 6-speed AT torque converter at its disposal.