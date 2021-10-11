New Delhi: MG Motor will launch the MG Astor in India today. The MG Astor is the automaker’s maiden mid-size SUV for the country. It has been loaded with several segment-first and segment-best features. It packs a solid punch when it comes to dimensions. It has decent engine and transmission options as well. Let us discuss all of them here.Also Read - Upcoming Skoda Mid-Size Sedan For India Named Slavia, Will Rival Honda City, Hyundai Verna

MG Astor Price

We are expecting the MG Astor to be priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom). Also Read - MG Astor Launch Date Announced, Expected To Be Priced Between Rs 9 Lakh & Rs 16 Lakh

MG Astor Rivals

The MG Astor aims to take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster. Also Read - Planning To Bring Home MG Astor? You Can Choose From These Colour Options

MG Astor Variants

While MG Motor has officially not disclosed the variants of the Astor yet, several reports have suggested that the mid-size SUV will have Style, Super, Smart Std, Smart, Sharp Std, Sharp, Savvy and Savvy Red variants.

MG Astor Features

The top-spec trim of the vehicle is equipped with features like a hexagonal ‘Celestial’ grille, full-LED ‘Hawkeye’ headlamps with boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, LED taillamps, faux chrome exhaust vents, panoramic sunroof, segment-first heated ORVMs and 17-inch dual-tone machined alloy wheels. There are five exterior paint options — Glaze Red, Starry Black, Spiced Orange, Candy White and Aurora Silver.

You can choose from three interior themes — Sangria Red, Iconic Ivory and Tuxedo Black. Sangria Red and Iconic Ivory are in dual-tone. There is extensive use of soft-touch materials inside the cabin. The noteworthy features include a 10.1-inch HD infotainment system, 360-degree camera, fully-digital 7-inch instrument cluster, multifunction steering wheel, automatic climate control, six-way powered driver seat and PM 2.5 filter. The mid-size SUV also has heated ORVMs and rain-sensing wipers. The steering has three modes — Normal, Urban and Dynamic.

The MG Astor boasts safety features like six airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, traction control system, electronic stability program, hill descent control, hill hold control, electric parking brake with autohold, emergency stop signal and tyre pressure monitoring system.

The mid-size SUV has an industry-first personal AI assistant. The i-Smart connectivity technology provides more than 80 features. There is a segment-first ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) with 14 autonomous level 2 features, including lane assist system, speed assist system, rear drive assist, forward collision prevention, intelligent headlamp control and adaptive cruise control. The Astor also gets a segment-first Bluetooth-based digital key.

MG Astor Engine & Transmission

There are a couple of engine options in the MG Astor. You can go for a 1.5-litre VTi-TECH naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 110PS of maximum power and 144Nm of peak torque. You can have it either with a 5-speed MT or a CVT automatic. Also available is a 1.3-litre Brit Dynamic 220TURBO petrol mill that produces 140PS of maximum power and 220Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed AT torque converter, with no manual gearbox on offer. The Astor has all four disc brakes as standard.

MG Astor Dimensions

The MG Astor measures 4,323mm in length, 1,809mm in width and 1,650mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,585mm. The boot capacity is generous as well.