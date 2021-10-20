New Delhi: MG Motor India had announced the MG Astor prices on October 11, 2021. However, the automaker had not declared the prices of the MG Astor variants with ADAS back then. While we were certainly surprised by the affordability quotient of the mid-size SUV, Morris Garages has amazed us again with the prices of the MG Astor variants having ADAS. The MG Astor with ADAS has been introduced at a starting price of Rs 15.78 lakh (ex-showroom, India) only, making it the most affordable vehicle with ADAS in the country.Also Read - MG Astor Gets Industry-First Services Under CAAP Subscription Model

The MG Astor was launched in four variants — Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp. The automaker has now added another variant — Sharp(O) — to the Astor line-up. And Sharp(O) is the variant that boasts segment-first ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) with all 14 autonomous level 2 features that are on offer. Also Read - Renault Duster Has Offers Up To Rs 2.50 Lakh In October 2021. All Details Inside

The Sharp(O) VTi-TECH CVT is priced at Rs 15.78 lakh (ex-showroom, India), while the Sharp(O) Red VTi-TECH CVT is available for Rs 15.88 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The top-of-the-line Sharp(O) Red 220TURBO AT will set you back by Rs 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Sharp(O) Red has a dual-tone Sangria Red interior theme. Also Read - MG Astor: What Is Different In The 4 Variants?

The addition of the new Sharp(O) has brought changes in the price range of the MG Astor. Earlier, it was from Rs 9.78 lakh to Rs 16.78 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Now, it is from Rs 9.78 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Following are the variant-wise MG Astor prices (ex-showroom, India).

Style VTi-TECH MT – Rs 9.78 lakh

Super VTi-TECH MT – Rs 11.28 lakh

Smart VTi-TECH MT – Rs 12.98 lakh

Sharp VTi-TECH MT – Rs 13.98 lakh



Super VTi-TECH CVT – Rs 12.68 lakh

Smart VTi-TECH CVT – Rs 14.18 lakh

Sharp VTi-TECH CVT – Rs 14.98 lakh

Sharp(O) VTi-TECH CVT – Rs 15.78 lakh

Sharp(O) Red VTi-TECH CVT – Rs 15.88 lakh



Smart 220TURBO AT – Rs 15.88 lakh

Sharp 220TURBO AT – Rs 16.78 lakh

Sharp(O) Red 220TURBO AT – Rs 17.38 lakh

The above-mentioned MG Astor prices are introductory and valid on deliveries that will be made in 2021 only. The price chart clearly shows that there is a difference of Rs 80,000 between Sharp(O) VTi-TECH CVT (with ADAS) and Sharp VTi-TECH CVT (without ADAS) variants. For the Sharp(O) Red 220TURBO AT (with ADAS) variant, you will have to shell out Rs 60,000 more over the Sharp 220TURBO AT (without ADAS) variant.

The MG Astor comes with three powertrain options — 1.5-litre VTi-TECH petrol engine with 5-speed MT, 1.5-litre VTi-TECH petrol engine with CVT automatic and 1.3-litre Brit Dynamic 220TURBO petrol engine with 6-speed AT torque converter. The 1.5-litre VTi-TECH petrol engine is tuned to produce 110PS of maximum power and 144Nm of peak torque. The 1.3-litre Brit Dynamic 220TURBO petrol engine churns out 140PS of maximum power and 220Nm of peak torque.