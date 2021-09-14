New Delhi: MG Motor India is all set to enter the mid-size SUV segment with the MG Astor. We are expecting the upcoming Astor to be feature-rich and competitively priced, and going by other products of the automaker, you can put your money on that. The MG Astor will be officially revealed on September 15, 2021. But before that, here are some important details you should know about it.Also Read - MG Astor Unveil On September 15 - Can It Beat Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq?

MG Astor Launch In India

While the MG Astor will be unveiled on September 15, 2021, it will be launched in India in early October 2021.

MG Astor Price In India

We are expecting the MG Astor price in India to be in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Astor Rivals

Among the rivals of the MG Astor will be the mid-size SUV segment leader Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, and the soon-to-be-launched Volkswagen Taigun.

MG Astor Features

Like other MG models, the Astor is expected to be loaded with features as well. The mid-size SUV is based on ‘Emotional Dynamism’, as revealed by the automaker. It gets features like a hexagonal ‘Celestial’ grille, LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs that also perform the role of turn indicators, LED tail lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails and a panoramic sunroof. There are three interior themes, with dual-tone Sangria Red being one. While MG has confirmed a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bells and whistles like ventilated front seats, digital instrument cluster and automatic climate control are expected as well.

The MG Astor gets an industry-first personal AI assistant. The Astor is claimed to be the automaker’s maiden car in its global portfolio to have this feature. It also has segment-first Autonomous Level-2 technology.

MG Astor Specifications

The MG Astor will reportedly come with a couple of engine options — 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol. Both motors will have manual and automatic transmission choices.