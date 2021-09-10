New Delhi: MG Motor India is all set to unveil the MG Astor in the country on September 15, 2021. With Astor, MG Motor India is entering the mid-size SUV turf, which is graced by the presence of some formidable vehicles like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Skoda Kushaq.Also Read - Mahindra Thar To Kia Sonet: 10 Cars With Most Waiting Period

The mid-size SUV segment is one of the most competitive in the Indian automobile industry. From Creta to Seltos and Kushaq, every vehicle present here has a USP of its own. In such a scenario, MG Motor India is leaving no stone unturned to present the Astor as power-packed option with unique features. Also Read - Upcoming MG Astor To Get Apple CarPlay, Android Auto As Standard, More Details Revealed About Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos-Rival

In profile, the MG Astor looks similar to the MG ZS EV. Going by the official details revealed by the automaker so far, the Astor gets a new hexagonal ‘Celestial’ grille and LED projector headlamps having integrated LED DRLs, which double up as turn indicators. The rear has LED tail lamps. We are expecting the vehicle to come with 17-inch alloys and a panoramic sunroof. Also Read - Top Upcoming Cars In September 2021: Volkswagen Taigun, New-Gen Force Gurkha, Ford EcoSport Facelift, MG Astor, Tata Punch, Audi e-tron GT

The customers will get to choose from as many as three interior themes. One of them is the dual-tone Sangria Red. The MG Astor has a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. To the surprise of many, it features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. Other standard features include JioSaavn app, and maps and navigation services by MapMyIndia. Expect MG Motor India to load the Astor with bells and whistles like ventilated front seats, digital instrument cluster and automatic climate control as well.

MG Motor India is offering an industry-first personal AI assistant, designed by American firm ‘Star Design’, in the Astor. The mid-size SUV also has segment-first Autonomous Level-2 technology.

The MG Astor will reportedly have 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine options with both manual and automatic transmission choices. We are expecting the Astor to be launched in India in early October 2021 in the price range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).